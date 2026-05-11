Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,683 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 146,413 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore raised their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. CICC Research started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 354,588 shares of company stock worth $17,814,296 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Bank of America to $63 from $62, reinforcing a constructive Wall Street view and suggesting further upside from current levels. UBS Raises PT

UBS raised its price target on Bank of America to $63 from $62, reinforcing a constructive Wall Street view and suggesting further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America expanded its defense financing role and is helping support drone and robotics production, which could translate into more lending, fee income, and long-term client relationships. Defense Financing

Bank of America expanded its defense financing role and is helping support drone and robotics production, which could translate into more lending, fee income, and long-term client relationships. Positive Sentiment: The bank acted as lead lender on a $1.8 billion refinance of 9 West 57th Street, highlighting continued strength in commercial real estate financing activity. 9 West 57th Refinance

The bank acted as lead lender on a $1.8 billion refinance of 9 West 57th Street, highlighting continued strength in commercial real estate financing activity. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America shareholders backed the current leadership and governance structure at the annual meeting, reducing governance uncertainty but not likely driving a major near-term stock reaction. Shareholder Vote

Bank of America shareholders backed the current leadership and governance structure at the annual meeting, reducing governance uncertainty but not likely driving a major near-term stock reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported the hiring of tech dealmaker Richard Hardegree as vice chair of M&A, a sign of continued investment banking leadership buildup, though the stock impact is likely limited for now. M&A Hiring

Reuters reported the hiring of tech dealmaker Richard Hardegree as vice chair of M&A, a sign of continued investment banking leadership buildup, though the stock impact is likely limited for now. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America’s commentary on card spending pointed to a sudden slowdown in U.S. consumer activity, but the bank said it is not yet sure of the cause. Spending Slump

Bank of America’s commentary on card spending pointed to a sudden slowdown in U.S. consumer activity, but the bank said it is not yet sure of the cause. Negative Sentiment: High-profile insider selling by Geoffrey Greener, who sold about $6.7 million of BAC shares, is weighing on sentiment and can signal caution to investors. Insider Sale

High-profile insider selling by Geoffrey Greener, who sold about $6.7 million of BAC shares, is weighing on sentiment and can signal caution to investors. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Berkshire-related holder Greg Abel continued trimming BAC for a seventh straight quarter add to concerns about reduced conviction from a major long-term investor. Greg Abel Sells

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business's 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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