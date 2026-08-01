Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,050 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 73,005 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $37,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 31.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $4,433,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 462,400 shares in the company, valued at $78,843,824. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock valued at $382,160,575 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 5.6%

Arista Networks stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.52 and a 1-year high of $189.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $167.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.11. The company has a market capitalization of $227.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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