Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $103.79 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,607 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $103,794,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.3% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the retailer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $769.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,192.00 to $1,194.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,059.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $951.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $955.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $982.10. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and financial publications continue to highlight Costco’s strong momentum, durable membership model, consistent profit growth and long-term shareholder returns. One analysis suggests the retailer could eventually pursue trillion-dollar-company status if it sustains warehouse expansion, membership growth and operating execution. Why Costco Is a Strong Momentum Stock

Analysts and financial publications continue to highlight Costco’s strong momentum, durable membership model, consistent profit growth and long-term shareholder returns. One analysis suggests the retailer could eventually pursue trillion-dollar-company status if it sustains warehouse expansion, membership growth and operating execution. Positive Sentiment: Costco’s reported experiment with expanding or changing gasoline sales could create another source of traffic, member engagement and revenue over time, although the financial impact remains uncertain. Costco Gasoline Sales Experiment

Costco’s reported experiment with expanding or changing gasoline sales could create another source of traffic, member engagement and revenue over time, although the financial impact remains uncertain. Positive Sentiment: New product partnerships and continued customer interest—including expanded beverage distribution and popular food offerings—reinforce Costco’s ability to attract shoppers and support sales, though these developments are not expected to materially change near-term earnings. Coco5 Costco Partnership

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total transaction of $847,343.25. Following the sale, the director owned 4,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,653.55. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Stories

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