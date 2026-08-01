Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,576 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 14,783 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $26,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 903.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $298.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Netflix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC raised their target price on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix agreed to a five-year, approximately $500 million licensing deal covering all 371 episodes of The Walking Dead universe in international markets. The agreement strengthens Netflix’s global content lineup and adds a recognizable franchise beginning in 2027. Los Angeles Times article

Netflix agreed to a five-year, approximately $500 million licensing deal covering all 371 episodes of The Walking Dead universe in international markets. The agreement strengthens Netflix’s global content lineup and adds a recognizable franchise beginning in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering qualifying loyalty members a monthly Netflix mobile subscription after four orders in a month. The partnership could support customer acquisition and engagement in India, although the direct financial impact appears limited. Reuters article

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,289 shares of company stock valued at $42,186,530. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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