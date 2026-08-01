Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $32,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group sharply raised its ASML earnings forecasts, projecting fiscal 2026 EPS of $44.50 versus $36.94 previously and fiscal 2027 EPS of $61.40 versus $50.60. The estimates exceed or approach the broader consensus and signal improving confidence in demand for ASML’s chipmaking equipment. Erste Group raises ASML earnings estimates

Erste Group sharply raised its ASML earnings forecasts, projecting fiscal 2026 EPS of $44.50 versus $36.94 previously and fiscal 2027 EPS of $61.40 versus $50.60. The estimates exceed or approach the broader consensus and signal improving confidence in demand for ASML’s chipmaking equipment. Positive Sentiment: ASML received multiple Zacks Rank #1 “Strong Buy” designations, reflecting favorable earnings-revision and momentum indicators. ASML receives a Strong Buy rating

ASML received multiple Zacks Rank #1 “Strong Buy” designations, reflecting favorable earnings-revision and momentum indicators. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, suggesting continued institutional interest in the industry that supplies AI infrastructure. Semiconductor ETFs draw investor cash

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, suggesting continued institutional interest in the industry that supplies AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” view, but the stock’s elevated valuation leaves investors sensitive to execution, guidance and changes in AI-related capital spending. ASML analyst consensus rating

Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” view, but the stock’s elevated valuation leaves investors sensitive to execution, guidance and changes in AI-related capital spending. Negative Sentiment: A Chinese competitor unveiled deep-ultraviolet lithography machines, renewing concerns about future competition and export-control pressure. ASML’s EUV technology leadership, substantial backlog and plans to expand advanced DUV capacity by about 30% suggest the near-term threat remains limited, but the development weighs on sentiment. China competition and ASML’s risks

A Chinese competitor unveiled deep-ultraviolet lithography machines, renewing concerns about future competition and export-control pressure. ASML’s EUV technology leadership, substantial backlog and plans to expand advanced DUV capacity by about 30% suggest the near-term threat remains limited, but the development weighs on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: One comparison with Taiwan Semiconductor concluded that TSMC currently offers a stronger valuation, price performance and analyst-sentiment profile, potentially limiting near-term enthusiasm for ASML. ASML versus TSMC comparison

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,629.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,762.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,537.92. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,999.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 44.68 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is presently 22.62%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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