Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Genpact Limited $G

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,275 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 162,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Genpact worth $20,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on G. Weiss Ratings cut Genpact from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.25.

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Genpact Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact's payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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