SentinelOne, Inc. $S Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183,973 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 374,659 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.23% of SentinelOne worth $53,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,532,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,988,000 after acquiring an additional 520,142 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 2,275.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,177 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 245,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 301,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on S shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.93.

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SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.31 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank upgraded SentinelOne to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $23.50, signaling stronger confidence in the stock’s upside potential. SentinelOne NYSE: S Upgraded to "Sector Outperform" at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded SentinelOne to “sector outperform” and lifted its price target to $23.50, signaling stronger confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts cited rising security risks tied to AI frontier models, which may support demand for SentinelOne’s AI-driven cybersecurity products. AI frontier models heighten security risks; Scotiabank upgrades multiple cyber stocks

Analysts cited rising security risks tied to AI frontier models, which may support demand for SentinelOne’s AI-driven cybersecurity products. Neutral Sentiment: SentinelOne disclosed insider stock sales by COO Barry Padgett and insider Ana G. Pinczuk, but both were tied to tax withholding obligations from vesting equity awards, which limits the negative read-through. Insider Selling: SentinelOne NYSE: S COO Sells 15,460 Shares

SentinelOne disclosed insider stock sales by COO Barry Padgett and insider Ana G. Pinczuk, but both were tied to tax withholding obligations from vesting equity awards, which limits the negative read-through. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings beat expectations on EPS and posted 20.8% year-over-year revenue growth, but margins remain negative and revenue was roughly in line with estimates, so fundamentals are improving but still mixed.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 11,905 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $186,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 445,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,681. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 8,401 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $131,895.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 982,732 shares in the company, valued at $15,428,892.40. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,837 shares of company stock worth $8,245,598. 4.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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