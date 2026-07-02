Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,894 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 50,756 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 1.6%

Qualcomm stock opened at $181.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.90. The firm has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $220.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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