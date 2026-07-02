Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 82,130 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,875 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,130 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up 2.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Vertiv were worth $19,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 67.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of VRT opened at $311.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.02. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $379.93. The stock's 50 day moving average is $324.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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