SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Sold by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company's stock after selling 123,353 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company's stock worth $679,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company's stock worth $618,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock worth $348,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,258 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $321,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,025.91. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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