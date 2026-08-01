South Dakota Investment Council Invests $1.86 Million in Fabrinet $FN

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,570 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Fabrinet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 72 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total transaction of $1,779,775.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,233 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,435.03. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $437.60 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $272.49 and a 1-year high of $748.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $555.01 and a 200-day moving average of $564.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company's revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Fabrinet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $643.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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