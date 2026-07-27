Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC Has $5.77 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,118 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 12,805 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 7.4% of Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 26,724 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,407,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 521.6% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 229,640 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $65,875,000 after buying an additional 192,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $319.09 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.70 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company's revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $445.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $410.09.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply.

Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply. Positive Sentiment: AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story.

AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback.

Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Article Title

Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Article Title

Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow.

Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns.

Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Article Title

Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Moody’s warned that the industry-wide AI buildout could threaten credit quality at Alphabet and other hyperscalers, reinforcing concerns about balance-sheet strain from heavy infrastructure investment. Article Title

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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