Spear Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 94,895 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Spear Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,787,000. Astera Labs makes up approximately 11.1% of Spear Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Spear Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Astera Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 230,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $45,717,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 664,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,689,637.42. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $1,485,843.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,781,796.23. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,497,338 shares of company stock worth $236,827,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $204.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.00. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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