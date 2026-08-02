SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases 30,180 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,640 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 30,180 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after buying an additional 6,971,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after buying an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $271.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 135,719 shares of company stock worth $36,438,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Amazon second-quarter results

Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Amazon AWS growth

AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Positive Sentiment: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat.

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Amazon analyst price targets

Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Amazon OpenAI investment

Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny.

Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces consumer lawsuits alleging misleading seafood sustainability claims and the sale of protein powder allegedly contaminated with heavy metals. The cases could create legal, reputational and compliance costs, though their financial impact is currently unclear. Amazon consumer lawsuit

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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