Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after buying an additional 7,450,766 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 882.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after buying an additional 7,367,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $394.11 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $409.15 and its 200 day moving average is $409.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.57, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.55 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $408.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries that came in well ahead of expectations, and several articles suggest this supports the case for a stronger second-half outlook. Article Title

Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries that came in well ahead of expectations, and several articles suggest this supports the case for a stronger second-half outlook. Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its Robotaxi rollout to Miami, which keeps the company’s autonomy story front and center and fuels long-term AI-driven valuation hopes. Article Title

Tesla expanded its Robotaxi rollout to Miami, which keeps the company’s autonomy story front and center and fuels long-term AI-driven valuation hopes. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its price target on Tesla to $500 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street optimism despite the recent pullback. Article Title

RBC raised its price target on Tesla to $500 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street optimism despite the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: New articles are highlighting Tesla’s growing energy-storage business, including more than $9 billion in Megapack orders, which could become an important future revenue stream but is not yet the main driver of the stock. Article Title

New articles are highlighting Tesla’s growing energy-storage business, including more than $9 billion in Megapack orders, which could become an important future revenue stream but is not yet the main driver of the stock. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong delivery numbers, investors are still selling Tesla because they want clearer evidence that autonomy, AI, and robotaxi economics can translate into profits. Article Title

Despite strong delivery numbers, investors are still selling Tesla because they want clearer evidence that autonomy, AI, and robotaxi economics can translate into profits. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legal concerns are also weighing on sentiment, including a New Jersey bill that could restrict robotaxi operations and a high-profile manslaughter case involving a Tesla driver, both of which add headline risk. Article Title

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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