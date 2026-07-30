Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,450 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Starbucks by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Global comparable-store sales rose 7.9% , driven primarily by a 4.2% increase in comparable transactions, indicating stronger customer traffic as well as improved spending per visit. Starbucks Reports Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Global comparable-store sales rose , driven primarily by a 4.2% increase in comparable transactions, indicating stronger customer traffic as well as improved spending per visit. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings reached $0.85 per share , exceeding consensus estimates near $0.65-$0.66, while revenue of approximately $9.32 billion also topped forecasts. Reported GAAP EPS was $0.91, up sharply from the prior year. Starbucks Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Adjusted earnings reached , exceeding consensus estimates near $0.65-$0.66, while revenue of approximately also topped forecasts. Reported GAAP EPS was $0.91, up sharply from the prior year. Positive Sentiment: Starbucks raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.65 from $2.25-$2.45 and set a 6% global comparable-sales growth target. The outlook is above the roughly $2.39 analyst consensus. Starbucks Raises Its Full-Year Guidance

Starbucks raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to from $2.25-$2.45 and set a 6% global comparable-sales growth target. The outlook is above the roughly $2.39 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: North American revenue increased 7% to $7.4 billion, while international margins improved, reinforcing expectations that operational improvements can support earnings growth. Starbucks Q3 Comparable Sales Rise 7.9%

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.14 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group cut Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,856. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $679,033. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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