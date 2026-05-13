Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO Buys Shares of 13,319 Walmart Inc. $WMT

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,319 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $19,046,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,364 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,298,623 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,153,176,000 after acquiring an additional 634,211 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,268,463 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,810,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,990,692 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,575,541,000 after acquiring an additional 93,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.89 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.70.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $138.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,638,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 674,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,162,384.08. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,195 shares of company stock worth $20,975,804. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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