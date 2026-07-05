Strs Ohio Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,364 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 150,295 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.30% of SentinelOne worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SentinelOne by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 700.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research set a $20.00 price target on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.67.

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SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $17.51 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.31 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.SentinelOne's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 8,401 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $131,895.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 982,732 shares in the company, valued at $15,428,892.40. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Barry L. Padgett sold 15,460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $207,318.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 628,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,424,027.90. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 524,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.27% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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