Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,561,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 37,913 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of TJX Companies worth $409,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $153.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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