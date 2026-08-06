Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,260 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,716 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 49.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 155,225 shares of the company's stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 51,049 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,954,000. Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $2,086,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 63,718 shares of the company's stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 367.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,745 shares of the company's stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 72,922 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CJS Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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