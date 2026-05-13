Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $10.63 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,421 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 32,427 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Aflac were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,088 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.9% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $116.20 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $119.32.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 25.60%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Aflac's payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Miwako Hosoda sold 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $27,823.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $886,573.50. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 86,155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.24, for a total transaction of $9,756,192.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,636,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,367,651.80. This trade represents a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 573,475 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,696 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Aflac from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore raised shares of Aflac from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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