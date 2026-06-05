Sysco Corporation $SYY Position Cut by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,467 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,359 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Sysco worth $32,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the company's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,224 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company's stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sysco from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sysco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw bought 13,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.31 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sysco's payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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