T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.6% of Quilter Plc's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quilter Plc's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $94,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $13,916,000 after buying an additional 55,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $17,321,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.26.

Read Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $201.40 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $517,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,605,251.26. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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