TABR Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA - Free Report) TSE: PPL in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,306 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,894.9% in the third quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 8,814,455 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $356,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372,612 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,514,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 61.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,709 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $94,207,000 after buying an additional 887,413 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,425,487 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $258,724,000 after purchasing an additional 717,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,691,827 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 576,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company's stock.

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Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pembina Pipeline's dividend payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Pembina Pipeline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

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About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation NYSE: PBA is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company's asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

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