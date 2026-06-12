TCTC Holdings LLC Has $86.20 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,683 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of TCTC Holdings LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,771,000. Marest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Stirlingshire Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

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Alphabet Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $356.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's fifty day moving average is $356.44 and its 200-day moving average is $329.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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