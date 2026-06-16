Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $109.06 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 879.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,349 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 676,411 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.13% of Apollo Global Management worth $109,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $136.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.01. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $157.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business's revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

See Also

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