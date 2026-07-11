Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Position Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,896 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $42,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $407.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 33,333,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,504,768. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.82 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock's 50-day moving average is $410.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $406.87.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here