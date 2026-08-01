The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,779 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 53,037 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $154,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $4,134,174,000 after buying an additional 673,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $3,935,630,000 after buying an additional 495,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,455,911,000 after buying an additional 308,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,211,975,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.78 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $173.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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