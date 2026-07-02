The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,598 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 68,543 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2%

TJX Companies stock opened at $151.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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