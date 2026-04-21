The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,777 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.53.

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Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

DIS opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock's fifty day moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average is $107.20. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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