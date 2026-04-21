The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,560 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 652,443 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $59,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,219,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,142,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,158.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $138,777,000 after buying an additional 1,115,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,347 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $215,076,000 after buying an additional 861,023 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company's 50 day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.53.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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