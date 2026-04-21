Ticino Wealth Purchases Shares of 24,781 T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Ticino Wealth bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.9% of Ticino Wealth's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $197.13 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $263.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $217.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.12.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,501.80. This represents a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 891,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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