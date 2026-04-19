Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 18,272 Shares of ICF International, Inc. $ICFI

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,020 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 18,272 shares during the quarter. ICF International makes up 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of ICF International worth $18,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 2,121.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 37.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,902 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall Mehl purchased 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,948.20. This trade represents a 5.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International Price Performance

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $70.53 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $101.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). ICF International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.89%.The business had revenue of $443.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. ICF International's quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ICF International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.55 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. ICF International's payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICF International

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International NASDAQ: ICFI, commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF's offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

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