U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 1,260 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,998,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Phillip Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $406.87.

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Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 33,333,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,504,768. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.09, a PEG ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $410.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.82 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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