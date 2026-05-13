Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,522 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber reported strong first-quarter momentum, with trips, revenue, and gross bookings all rising, reinforcing the view that its core ride-hailing and delivery businesses are still growing briskly. Article Title

Uber reported strong first-quarter momentum, with trips, revenue, and gross bookings all rising, reinforcing the view that its core ride-hailing and delivery businesses are still growing briskly. Positive Sentiment: Management appears to have boosted investor confidence by guiding above expectations and showing that bookings accelerated again, which supports the stock’s bull case after earnings. Article Title

Management appears to have boosted investor confidence by guiding above expectations and showing that bookings accelerated again, which supports the stock’s bull case after earnings. Positive Sentiment: Uber is deepening its push into autonomous mobility by exploring a driver-sensor network that could become a new data and monetization opportunity, potentially improving its long-term valuation. Article Title

Uber is deepening its push into autonomous mobility by exploring a driver-sensor network that could become a new data and monetization opportunity, potentially improving its long-term valuation. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to broaden its platform with partnerships in retail and travel, including Ulta Beauty and Expedia, which could support more cross-selling and revenue diversification. Article Title

The company continues to broaden its platform with partnerships in retail and travel, including Ulta Beauty and Expedia, which could support more cross-selling and revenue diversification. Neutral Sentiment: Uber also announced that its CFO will speak at Bernstein’s conference later this month, a routine investor-relations event that may keep the stock in focus but is unlikely to move shares by itself. Article Title

Uber also announced that its CFO will speak at Bernstein’s conference later this month, a routine investor-relations event that may keep the stock in focus but is unlikely to move shares by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlight that Uber is attracting heavy investor attention and that analysts remain engaged, which underscores interest in the name but does not add new fundamental information. Article Title

Several articles highlight that Uber is attracting heavy investor attention and that analysts remain engaged, which underscores interest in the name but does not add new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Longer-term concerns remain around autonomous-vehicle competition and the possibility that self-driving technology could reduce the need for human drivers, which is why some coverage frames the robotaxi opportunity as both a growth driver and a threat. Article Title

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

UBER stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company's 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $155.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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