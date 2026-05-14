Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,166,806 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 183,673 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 0.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Uber Technologies worth $340,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 116.7% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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