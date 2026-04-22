Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,104,861 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.12% of Walt Disney worth $239,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 56,311 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.53.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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