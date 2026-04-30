US Bancorp DE Has $503.04 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,164 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Mastercard worth $503,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $656.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $659.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $525.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.50 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $468.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $605 price target, highlighting Mastercard’s ability to grow beyond basic payments and noting sizable share buybacks (~$11.9B in the year through Sept. 2025) that support EPS and return of capital to shareholders. Read More.

BMO Capital initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $605 price target, highlighting Mastercard’s ability to grow beyond basic payments and noting sizable share buybacks (~$11.9B in the year through Sept. 2025) that support EPS and return of capital to shareholders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group slightly raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates, a sign of modest upward revisions to profit expectations ahead of Q1 results — this reduces downside surprise risk on the print. Read More.

Analysts at Erste Group slightly raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates, a sign of modest upward revisions to profit expectations ahead of Q1 results — this reduces downside surprise risk on the print. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product and partnership momentum: Mastercard is expanding Agent Pay and Verifiable Intent for AI agent-driven commerce and enabling crypto‑backed payments via integrations (KuCoin, Lobster.cash), which diversify revenue opportunities and position MA for new payment rails. Read More.

Product and partnership momentum: Mastercard is expanding Agent Pay and Verifiable Intent for AI agent-driven commerce and enabling crypto‑backed payments via integrations (KuCoin, Lobster.cash), which diversify revenue opportunities and position MA for new payment rails. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Targeting B2B payments friction with Wells Fargo could unlock higher-margin corporate card volume and accelerate card adoption in a large, under‑penetrated market. This is a structural growth story beyond consumer spend. Read More.

Targeting B2B payments friction with Wells Fargo could unlock higher-margin corporate card volume and accelerate card adoption in a large, under‑penetrated market. This is a structural growth story beyond consumer spend. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: MA will participate in investor conferences in May — useful for management to frame growth drivers and buyback plans but not an immediate fundamental change. Read More.

MA will participate in investor conferences in May — useful for management to frame growth drivers and buyback plans but not an immediate fundamental change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings are scheduled before the open today — the print is the main near‑term catalyst; expectations are elevated after recent beats, so results and guidance will drive intraday moves. Read More.

Q1 earnings are scheduled before the open today — the print is the main near‑term catalyst; expectations are elevated after recent beats, so results and guidance will drive intraday moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wider market context: investors are digesting Big Tech earnings and macro cues (inflation) that influence risk appetite for cyclical/financial names. This adds a market‑level driver separate from MA’s company news. Read More.

Wider market context: investors are digesting Big Tech earnings and macro cues (inflation) that influence risk appetite for cyclical/financial names. This adds a market‑level driver separate from MA’s company news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal overhang: retailers are opposing a proposed ~$200B Visa‑Mastercard swipe‑fee settlement — continued litigation, settlement revisions or carve-outs could increase costs or uncertainty. Read More.

Regulatory/legal overhang: retailers are opposing a proposed ~$200B Visa‑Mastercard swipe‑fee settlement — continued litigation, settlement revisions or carve-outs could increase costs or uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical stress and sector weakness have left payments stocks down year‑to‑date in some analyses — that can amplify negative reaction to any softer guidance or signs of decelerating volumes. Read More.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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