Value Investment Professionals LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Value Investment Professionals LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Value Investment Professionals LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Value Investment Professionals LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and cloud momentum remain the primary catalyst. Alphabet reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24% year over year, while Google Cloud revenue reportedly surged 82% to $24.8 billion. Its $514 billion cloud backlog and broad Gemini Enterprise adoption support the view that AI spending is beginning to generate commercial returns. Alphabet: The $514 Billion Backlog Doesn't Lie

Alphabet reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24% year over year, while Google Cloud revenue reportedly surged 82% to $24.8 billion. Its $514 billion cloud backlog and broad Gemini Enterprise adoption support the view that AI spending is beginning to generate commercial returns. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is gaining exposure to several AI growth markets. MediaTek is targeting 15%–20% of the estimated $80 billion custom AI-chip market in 2027, potentially creating an opportunity for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure. Separately, SpaceX said new computing deals with Google and Anthropic contributed to sharply higher revenue, highlighting demand for Google’s AI-related capacity. MediaTek Wants 20% of Custom AI Chips

MediaTek is targeting 15%–20% of the estimated $80 billion custom AI-chip market in 2027, potentially creating an opportunity for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure. Separately, SpaceX said new computing deals with Google and Anthropic contributed to sharply higher revenue, highlighting demand for Google’s AI-related capacity. Positive Sentiment: Waymo is providing another long-term growth narrative. Alphabet’s self-driving subsidiary opened its Dallas robotaxi service to the public, while a separate analysis found Waymo vehicles crash substantially less often than human-driven vehicles. Wider availability and safety data could improve investor confidence in Waymo’s commercialization prospects. Waymo Opens Robotaxi Service in Dallas

Alphabet’s self-driving subsidiary opened its Dallas robotaxi service to the public, while a separate analysis found Waymo vehicles crash substantially less often than human-driven vehicles. Wider availability and safety data could improve investor confidence in Waymo’s commercialization prospects. Neutral Sentiment: White House discussions may shape Alphabet’s AI regulatory environment. Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta representatives met with Trump administration advisers regarding voluntary safety testing and a proposed AI oversight framework. The outcome could affect development costs, product launches and competitive dynamics, but no immediate policy change was announced. AI Companies Meet With White House

Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta representatives met with Trump administration advisers regarding voluntary safety testing and a proposed AI oversight framework. The outcome could affect development costs, product launches and competitive dynamics, but no immediate policy change was announced. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about the scale and payoff of AI investment. Alphabet is among several technology companies facing approximately $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease commitments, while a Google executive warned that heavy AI spending could create a temporary revenue gap. Comparable AI models from DeepSeek are also reportedly matching Gemini performance at far lower testing costs, raising pricing and margin concerns. AI Data-Center Lease Burden

Alphabet is among several technology companies facing approximately $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease commitments, while a Google executive warned that heavy AI spending could create a temporary revenue gap. Comparable AI models from DeepSeek are also reportedly matching Gemini performance at far lower testing costs, raising pricing and margin concerns. Negative Sentiment: Legal and governance headlines add pressure. Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into potential claims on behalf of Alphabet investors. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing, but securities investigations can increase headline risk and investor uncertainty. Pomerantz Investor Alert

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

GOOG opened at $375.35 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $194.47 and a one year high of $404.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50 day moving average price is $355.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $3,832,277.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $379.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here