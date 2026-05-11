Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,187,759 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,407,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.08% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $192,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 627.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,013 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 232,038 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 177,434 shares of the company's stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 842.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was down 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ben R. Taylor sold 7,956 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $26,970.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,180,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,278.02. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $105,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,199,863 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,517.76. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 109,680 shares of company stock valued at $361,721 over the last 90 days. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Recursion Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recursion highlighted multiple clinical progress points across its AI-enabled pipeline, including positive early data for REC-1245, a new Phase 1 trial for REC-4539, and Phase 2 success for REC-4881 in familial adenomatous polyposis, with FDA discussions underway for a potential registrational path. Article Title

Recursion highlighted multiple clinical progress points across its AI-enabled pipeline, including positive early data for REC-1245, a new Phase 1 trial for REC-4539, and Phase 2 success for REC-4881 in familial adenomatous polyposis, with FDA discussions underway for a potential registrational path. Positive Sentiment: The company reported a narrower-than-expected Q1 loss, beating analyst EPS estimates, which supports the view that operating results are improving even though the business remains unprofitable. Article Title

The company reported a narrower-than-expected Q1 loss, beating analyst EPS estimates, which supports the view that operating results are improving even though the business remains unprofitable. Neutral Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and set an $8.00 price target, reinforcing a bullish long-term view from one analyst. Article Title

Needham reaffirmed a rating and set an price target, reinforcing a bullish long-term view from one analyst. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Hold rating, reflecting a more cautious stance and limiting enthusiasm around the stock. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a rating, reflecting a more cautious stance and limiting enthusiasm around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Despite the better EPS result, quarterly revenue fell sharply year over year and came in well below expectations, showing that Recursion still faces meaningful commercialization and collaboration revenue headwinds. Article Title

Despite the better EPS result, quarterly revenue fell sharply year over year and came in well below expectations, showing that Recursion still faces meaningful commercialization and collaboration revenue headwinds. Negative Sentiment: A director sold 30,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which can add to investor caution even though the sale was routine and relatively small versus his remaining stake. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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