Vanguard Group Inc. Has $113.69 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,255,936 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 213,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.47% of Grocery Outlet worth $113,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 591.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,664 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Grocery Outlet

Here are the key news stories impacting Grocery Outlet this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against Grocery Outlet, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of May 15, 2026. These notices keep attention on the stock but do not change fundamentals by themselves. Article Title

Multiple law firms reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against Grocery Outlet, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of May 15, 2026. These notices keep attention on the stock but do not change fundamentals by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP, Holzer & Holzer, Bernstein Liebhard, Portnoy Law Firm, The Gross Law Firm, and others also issued reminders about the lawsuit and investor deadlines, reinforcing the legal scrutiny around Grocery Outlet. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP, Holzer & Holzer, Bernstein Liebhard, Portnoy Law Firm, The Gross Law Firm, and others also issued reminders about the lawsuit and investor deadlines, reinforcing the legal scrutiny around Grocery Outlet. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are watching the company’s upcoming Q1 report closely. A preview noted that value-conscious shoppers could help sales, but promotions and store closures may continue to दब pressure on margins and execution. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Carey F. Jaros acquired 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 76,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,173.16. This represents a 110.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey York acquired 120,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,396,307 and have sold 89,493 shares valued at $524,431. Insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of GO stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson set a $8.00 price objective on Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Grocery Outlet from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Grocery Outlet

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. NASDAQ: GO is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company's unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

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