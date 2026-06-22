Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 707,740 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $45,727,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Microchip Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3,833.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 36,957 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $79,184,000 after acquiring an additional 194,048 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,349,136 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $85,967,000 after acquiring an additional 191,339 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $99.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.73. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $105.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Microchip Technology's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Trending Headlines about Microchip Technology

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Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Richard J. Simoncic sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 130,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,727,140.16. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 416,581 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $36,879,915.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,495,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,663,616.65. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 553,302 shares of company stock valued at $49,673,635 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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