Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $38.35 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,320 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of Masco worth $38,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Masco by 159.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,699 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,036 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Masco by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 509,669 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Masco by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,500 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Masco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 57,528 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Masco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.07.

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Masco Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MAS stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's payout ratio is presently 31.76%.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Further Reading

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