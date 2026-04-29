VCI Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of VCI Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. VCI Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, V2 Financial group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.09, for a total value of $629,763.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,946.79. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total value of $386,860.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,565,949. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 165,600 shares of company stock worth $106,023,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $910.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $885.00 to $820.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $837.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $671.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $629.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.02 EPS. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 8.94%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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