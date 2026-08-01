Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,478 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vertiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for revenue, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS, operating margin and free cash flow. Vertiv also reported adjusted EPS above expectations, supported by stronger margins and operating execution. Vertiv Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Net Sales Rise Year over Year

Management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for revenue, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS, operating margin and free cash flow. Vertiv also reported adjusted EPS above expectations, supported by stronger margins and operating execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to cite Vertiv’s approximately $15 billion backlog, nearly 2.9-times book-to-bill ratio and expanding margins as evidence that AI data-center demand remains durable. Big Tech’s projected 2026 AI spending of more than $750 billion could further support orders for Vertiv’s power and cooling systems. Vertiv Holdings: The Market Is Selling The Wrong Number

Analysts and commentators continue to cite Vertiv’s approximately $15 billion backlog, nearly 2.9-times book-to-bill ratio and expanding margins as evidence that AI data-center demand remains durable. Big Tech’s projected 2026 AI spending of more than $750 billion could further support orders for Vertiv’s power and cooling systems. Positive Sentiment: Several market observers view the stock as oversold after its sharp recent decline, while upward earnings-estimate revisions could help support a rebound. Technical analysts also suggested Friday’s reversal may continue. Why Vertiv Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

Several market observers view the stock as oversold after its sharp recent decline, while upward earnings-estimate revisions could help support a rebound. Technical analysts also suggested Friday’s reversal may continue. Positive Sentiment: Despite lowering its price target, Citigroup maintained a Buy rating, and other analysts continue to see substantial upside based on Vertiv’s growth outlook. One Seeking Alpha contributor reiterated a Strong Buy rating and set a $398 target. Higher Guidance Supports My Strong Buy Rating

Despite lowering its price target, Citigroup maintained a Buy rating, and other analysts continue to see substantial upside based on Vertiv’s growth outlook. One Seeking Alpha contributor reiterated a Strong Buy rating and set a $398 target. Neutral Sentiment: Vertiv’s second-quarter revenue came in below expectations, although revenue still grew year over year and adjusted EPS exceeded consensus. The mixed result has left investors weighing near-term execution against longer-term AI demand.

Vertiv’s second-quarter revenue came in below expectations, although revenue still grew year over year and adjusted EPS exceeded consensus. The mixed result has left investors weighing near-term execution against longer-term AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its Vertiv price target from $414 to $358, while KeyCorp reduced its target from $360 to $325. Both firms retained favorable ratings, but the reductions reflect valuation or near-term execution concerns. Vertiv Price Target Cut by Citigroup

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Glj Research raised shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $418.00 to $337.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $337.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $242.09 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The company has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $305.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.86.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 5.66%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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