Vestor Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the company's stock after selling 513,885 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Altria Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Altria Group this week:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 315.29% and a net margin of 33.99%.The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.610-5.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's payout ratio is presently 89.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Further Reading

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