Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 13,109 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 262.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,111 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up approximately 1.1% of Vestor Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $15,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in GE Vernova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $983.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,029.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $932.36. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $530.16 and a one year high of $1,195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.72%.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: A comparison with NuScale Power portrays GE Vernova as the more established and financially attractive industrial investment, citing approximately $3.7 billion in free cash flow and a 12% net margin versus NuScale’s cash burn and much higher price-to-sales valuation. GE Vernova vs. NuScale Power: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

A comparison with NuScale Power portrays GE Vernova as the more established and financially attractive industrial investment, citing approximately $3.7 billion in free cash flow and a 12% net margin versus NuScale’s cash burn and much higher price-to-sales valuation. Positive Sentiment: The aging U.S. power grid and expected growth in electricity consumption are fueling investor interest in grid and power-equipment companies. This reinforces the long-term demand outlook for GE Vernova’s gas turbines, electrification equipment, and related infrastructure. Why an Aging Power Grid Is Fueling a New ETF Bet

The aging U.S. power grid and expected growth in electricity consumption are fueling investor interest in grid and power-equipment companies. This reinforces the long-term demand outlook for GE Vernova’s gas turbines, electrification equipment, and related infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova is increasingly being viewed as an indirect AI-infrastructure play because hyperscale data centers need reliable, rapidly deployable power. Rising demand for its gas turbines is supporting the company’s strategic importance and valuation. GE Is Finding a New Role Powering the AI Data Center Boom

GE Vernova is increasingly being viewed as an indirect AI-infrastructure play because hyperscale data centers need reliable, rapidly deployable power. Rising demand for its gas turbines is supporting the company’s strategic importance and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova remains a heavily watched and trending stock, increasing visibility among investors but not providing a specific new fundamental catalyst. GE Vernova Is a Trending Stock

GE Vernova remains a heavily watched and trending stock, increasing visibility among investors but not providing a specific new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate slightly, a modest negative signal suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside to earnings expectations.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate slightly, a modest negative signal suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside to earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Reports that some turbines supporting AI data centers are experiencing early failures highlight execution, reliability, and maintenance risks. Weak results from data-center supplier Vertiv also underscore the possibility of volatility across the AI-infrastructure theme.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,300.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on GE Vernova from $1,195.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,133.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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