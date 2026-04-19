WD-40 Company $WDFC Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC - Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in WD-40 were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WD-40 by 110.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 93,502 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,817,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $76,069,000 after buying an additional 65,423 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 54,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 501,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $114,365,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDFC. William Blair began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WD-40 presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WD-40

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $213.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company's fifty day moving average is $224.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.76. WD-40 Company has a 1 year low of $175.38 and a 1 year high of $253.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $154.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. WD-40's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis acquired 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.15 per share, with a total value of $104,791.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,840.70. The trade was a 6.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC - Free Report).

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