Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $25.26 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,733 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $25,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $173.29 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.60 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $233.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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