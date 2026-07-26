Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 7,488 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $258,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Barclays raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $949.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,133.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $1,013.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $530.16 and a twelve month high of $1,195.94. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,034.45 and its 200 day moving average is $922.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Evercore ISI reiterated bullish views and lifted price targets, signaling confidence in GE Vernova’s long-term growth and backlog strength.

Analysts at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Evercore ISI reiterated bullish views and lifted price targets, signaling confidence in GE Vernova’s long-term growth and backlog strength. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted robust demand tied to AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion, with backlog cited around $176 billion and orders still growing rapidly.

Multiple reports highlighted robust demand tied to AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion, with backlog cited around $176 billion and orders still growing rapidly. Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue growth and improved 2026 guidance suggest the core business is still expanding, even as investors focus on the earnings miss. Revenue Growth & Margin Expansion Aid GEV's Q2: More Upside Ahead?

Q2 revenue growth and improved 2026 guidance suggest the core business is still expanding, even as investors focus on the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Trading-oriented coverage said GEV briefly showed bullish order-flow signals and hit an intraday high, which may have helped offset some of the post-earnings weakness, but this looks more technical than fundamental.

Trading-oriented coverage said GEV briefly showed bullish order-flow signals and hit an intraday high, which may have helped offset some of the post-earnings weakness, but this looks more technical than fundamental. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova missed core profit estimates and wind weakness persisted, which is the main reason the stock has been sliding despite otherwise strong demand metrics. GE Vernova misses core profit estimates as Wind weakness persists

GE Vernova missed core profit estimates and wind weakness persisted, which is the main reason the stock has been sliding despite otherwise strong demand metrics. Negative Sentiment: Several articles noted the stock fell sharply after earnings as investors focused on the EPS miss rather than the strong order book, suggesting near-term volatility may continue.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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